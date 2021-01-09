UTA looks to sweep La.-Monroe

Texas-Arlington (5-6, 1-2) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-6, 2-1)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington goes for the season sweep over Louisiana-Monroe after winning the previous matchup in Monroe. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Mavericks outshot Louisiana-Monroe from the field 49.1 percent to 44.8 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 77-64 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisiana-Monroe's Russell Harrison, Josh Nicholas and Chris Efretuei have combined to score 38 percent of the team's points this season, including 40 percent of all Warhawks scoring over the last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Warhawks have scored 70 points per game against Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sam Griffin has accounted for 43 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Texas-Arlington is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Warhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mavericks. Louisiana-Monroe has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three outings while Texas-Arlington has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington as a collective unit has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25