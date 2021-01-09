Long Beach St. looks to sweep CS Fullerton

Long Beach State (3-3, 2-1) vs. Cal State Fullerton (1-3, 0-3)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State goes for the season sweep over Cal State Fullerton after winning the previous matchup in Fullerton. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Beach shot 51.8 percent from the field while limiting Cal State Fullerton's shooters to just 43.1 percent en route to the 82-80 victory.

STEPPING UP: Cal State Fullerton's Tray Maddox Jr. has averaged 15.3 points while Josh Hall has put up 7.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals. For the Beach, Isaiah Washington has averaged 16.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while Joe Hampton has put up 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Titans have scored 68 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded against non-conference competition.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Washington has connected on 40.9 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 13 over his last three games. He's also made 75.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Titans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Beach. Cal State Fullerton has 35 assists on 71 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Long Beach State has assists on 37 of 83 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Beach have averaged 26.2 free throws per game.

