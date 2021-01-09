Shuler, Ole Miss host LSU

LSU (7-2, 2-1) vs. Mississippi (6-3, 1-1)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Thomas and LSU will go up against Devontae Shuler and Mississippi. The freshman Thomas has scored 29 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 26.8 over his last five games. Shuler, a senior, is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Thomas is averaging 24.8 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Trendon Watford is also a primary contributor, putting up 15.4 points and six rebounds per game. The Rebels have been led by Shuler, who is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas has connected on 33.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 29 over his last three games. He's also made 91.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Mississippi is 6-0 when holding opponents to 41.2 percent or worse from the field, and 0-3 when opponents shoot better than that. LSU is 6-0 when allowing 47.9 percent or less and 1-2 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Mississippi has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.6 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

