Christon lifts Grambling past Alcorn St. 79-74

Cameron Christon tied his career high with 24 points as Grambling narrowly defeated Alcorn State 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Terreon Randolph had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Grambling (4-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reyhan Cobb added 10 points and eight rebounds. Trevell Cunningham distributed 11 of Grambling's season-high 20 assists.

Grambling State scored a season-high 44 points after intermission.

Kurk Lee had 20 points and six assists for the Braves (0-6, 0-1). Troymain Crosby added 18 points and Tyree Corbett 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25