Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs North Alabama

North Alabama (6-3, 2-1) vs. Kennesaw State (3-10, 0-5)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama looks to extend Kennesaw State's conference losing streak to 23 games. Kennesaw State's last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. North Alabama easily beat Kennesaw State by 23 on the road in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Spencer Rodgers has averaged 16.5 points and 4.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Owls. Complementing Rodgers is Chris Youngblood, who is putting up 12.6 points per game. The Lions have been led by Mervin James, who is averaging 14 points and 6.4 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Lions have scored 72 points per game and allowed 65 points per game across three conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 54.5 points scored and 74.5 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MERVIN: James has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Kennesaw State is 0-9 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

COLD SPELL: Kennesaw State has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 60 points while giving up 69.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Alabama defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lions 19th among Division I teams. The Kennesaw State offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Owls 255th, nationally).

