Nebraska ends Ohio State’s seven-game winning streak

Kate Cain brushed up against a rare triple-double and short-handed Nebraska bumped off No. 15 Ohio State 63-55 on Saturday, halting the Buckeyes seven-game win streak and dropping them from the undefeated ranks.

Cain scored 22 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked nine shots to lead Nebraska (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) to its third win over a ranked opponent in its last five games.

Whitney Brown hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Nebraska, Sam Haiby added 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. The Huskers, with second-leading scorer Isabelle Bourne out with an ankle injury, were down to seven players. Six scored on Saturday.

Ohio State (7-1, 3-1) entered the game averaging 89.9 points per game and had not scored fewer than 78 points before Saturday. The Buckeyes were just 22 of 81 shooting on Saturday (27%), making 5 of 27 from distance and had just six assists.

Aaliyah Patty and Dorka Juhasz each scored 13 points for Ohio State,

No. 19 DEPAUL 78, GEORGETOWN 54

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 18 of her 26 points in the first half and DePaul beat Georgetown..

Morris made a pair of foul shots to give DePaul (8-3, 5-1 Big East Conference) a 6-4 lead and the Blue Demons never trailed again.

Held buried a 3-pointer with 3:26 left in the first quarter to cap a 17-2 run over a four-minute span and DePaul led 21-6. The Blue Demons ended the quarter with a 27-10 lead. Four-of-nine DePaul field goals in the opening stanza were from behind the 3-point line.

Kelsey Ransom led Georgetown (1-3, 1-3) with 13 points and Milan Bolden-Morris 11.

No. 20 GONZAGA 76, SAN FRANCISCO 52

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kayleigh Truong scored 17 points and Gonzaga rolled to its 11th straight win over San Francisco.

Freshman Yvonne Ejim added a career-high 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference), who went 8 of 12 from 3-point range, shot 55% overall and never trailed.

Truong, a sophomore who finished one point short of her career high, had 12 points in the first half when Gonzaga doubled up the Dons 38-17.

San Francisco (5-8, 1-6), which came in averaging a league-best 72 points a game, shot 31% (8 of 26) in the first half, missing all seven of its 3-pointers.