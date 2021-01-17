UNLV looks to extend streak vs NM

New Mexico (4-7, 0-7) vs. UNLV (3-6, 1-2)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over New Mexico. In its last five wins against the Lobos, UNLV has won by an average of 15 points. New Mexico's last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2018, a 91-90 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UNLV's Bryce Hamilton has averaged 21 points and 5.4 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.6 points. For the Lobos, Makuach Maluach has averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while Rod Brown has put up 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Runnin' Rebels have scored 76 points per game and allowed 70.3 points per game against MWC opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 72 points scored and 78 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MAKUACH: Maluach has connected on 34.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last five games. He's also converted 65 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Runnin' Rebels are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 3-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Lobos are 0-7 when allowing 68 or more points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Runnin' Rebels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lobos. UNLV has an assist on 51 of 98 field goals (52 percent) over its previous three games while New Mexico has assists on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has made 10 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25