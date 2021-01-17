Alcorn State looks for home win vs UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-9, 2-1) vs. Alcorn State (1-6, 1-1)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its sixth straight win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The last victory for the Golden Lions at Alcorn State was a 54-49 win on Jan. 19, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Troymain Crosby, Tyree Corbett, Kurk Lee and David Pierce III have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Braves points this season, though that number has dropped to 50 percent over the last five games.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Shaun Doss Jr. has connected on 30.6 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He's also converted 65.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last four road games, scoring 51.8 points, while allowing 83.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State has committed a turnover on just 22 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all SWAC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 15.3 times per game this season and just 11.3 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25