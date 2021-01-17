Los Angeles Chargers hiring Brandon Staley as head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brian Staley as the team's head coach.

The Chargers made the decision Sunday after having a second interview with Staley. The interview was held a day after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs with a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The 38-year old Staley was in demand with interviews also scheduled with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles.

Staley has been an NFL assistant for only four years. He joined the Rams this past season after being a linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

His impact on the Rams was immediate as he coached a unit that led the league in points and yards allowed.

He is the third assistant under Rams coach Sean McVay to get an NFL head coaching job, joining Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati's Zac Taylor.

Staley was one of six candidates to interview with Los Angeles. Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, whose team will play at Kansas City in the AFC championship game next Sunday, was considered the front-runner until Staley's second interview.

The Chargers also interviewed offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City), Jason Garrett (New York Giants) and Joe Brady (Carolina) as well as Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Los Angeles went 7-9 this past season, but has plenty of talent on defense and the skill positions, including quarterback Justin Herbert.