Orlando takes on New York, aims to halt 5-game slide

Orlando Magic (6-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 206.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando enters the matchup with New York after losing five games in a row.

New York finished 21-45 overall and 11-22 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 105.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc last season.

Orlando went 33-40 overall and 20-23 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game last season, 45.4 in the paint, 17 off of turnovers and 12 on fast breaks.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Alec Burks: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Mohamed Bamba: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: out (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).