Dallas faces Toronto for non-conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (6-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (4-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces Toronto for a non-conference matchup.

Toronto went 53-19 overall with a 26-10 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 19.5 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 33.4 bench points last season.

Dallas went 43-32 overall with a 23-14 record on the road a season ago. The Mavericks shot 46.1% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Alex Len: day to day (personal).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen Brunson: day to day (health and safety protocols), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (groin), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (health and safety protocols), Dwight Powell: day to day (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: day to day (health and safety protocols).