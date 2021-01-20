Devils visit the Islanders after Hughes’ 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (2-0-1, third in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-0, fourth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host New Jersey after Jack Hughes scored two goals in the Devils' 4-3 victory against the Rangers.

New York went 11-7-4 in division action and 20-9-6 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Islanders were called for 222 penalties last season averaging 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey went 28-29-12 overall and 9-10-2 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Devils were called for 269 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Devils: None listed.