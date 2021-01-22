Moore triple-double leads Oakland over Detroit 86-81

Jalen Moore had a triple-double with 18 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to carry Oakland to an 86-81 win over Detroit on Friday night.

Zion Young scored a career-high 28 points for Oakland (6-12, 6-5 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Daniel Oladapo added 18 points. Micah Parrish had seven rebounds.

Rashad Williams, the Golden Grizzlies’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, scored only six points (0 of 11).

Oakland (6-12, 6-5 Horizon League) dominated the first half and led 48-23 at halftime. Detroit mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 58 but coming up just short. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The Golden Grizzlies’ 48 first-half points marked a season best for the home team, while the 23 first-half points for the Titans were the lowest of the season for the visiting team.

Antoine Davis tied a season high with 30 points and had six assists for the Titans (3-8, 2-5). Bul Kuol added 15 points. Dwayne Rose Jr. had 15 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are undefeated in three games against the Titans this season. Most recently, Oakland defeated Detroit 83-80 on Dec. 27.

