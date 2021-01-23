Sports

Brooklyn puts home win streak on the line against Miami

The Associated Press

Miami Heat (6-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (9-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts Miami aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Nets are 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 36.9 defensive rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.5.

The Heat are 4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.6.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving leads the Nets with 3.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 29.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Harden is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 26.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.5 points per game and shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc. Adebayo is averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 121.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points on 47.7% shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (achilles injury recovery).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro: out (neck), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).

