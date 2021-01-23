Marshall looks to extend streak vs FIU

Marshall (8-4, 2-3) vs. Florida International (8-7, 2-5)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida International. Marshall has won by an average of 15 points in its last eight wins over the Panthers. Florida International's last win in the series came on Jan. 15, 2015, a 66-62 win.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Radshad Davis, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have collectively accounted for 45 percent of Florida International's scoring this season including 42 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Marshall, Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 64 percent of all Marshall scoring.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have allowed only 75.3 points per game to Conference USA opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 79.6 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 45.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last five games. He's also converted 83.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Panthers are 5-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 3-7 when opponents shoot better than that. The Thundering Herd are 5-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 3-4 when falling short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Florida International has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 77.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams. The Panthers have made only 8.3 3-pointers per game over their four-game losing skid, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25