Sports

Kenney, Kimbrough lift La Salle past Richmond 84-78

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va.

Sherif Kenney scored 17 points to lead six La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers beat Richmond 84-78 on Saturday.

Jared Kimbrough added 12 points for the Explorers, who shot 57% from the floor to defeat the preseason conference favorite Spiders.

Christian Ray chipped in 11 points for La Salle (7-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), Jhamir Brickus, Scott Spencer and Jack Clark had 10 each. Kimbrough also had a career-best nine rebounds, while Ray posted eight rebounds.

Grant Golden tied a season high with 22 points for the Spiders (9-4, 3-2). Blake Francis added 21 points. Tyler Burton had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Nathan Cayo scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Thomas scores 14 to carry Portland St. past Idaho St. 69-43

January 23, 2021 4:40 PM

Sports

Jones scores 17 to carry Coastal Carolina past Troy 70-65

January 23, 2021 4:38 PM

Sports

Improving Monaco hands Marseille another defeat, Nice wins

January 23, 2021 4:34 PM

Sports

Coppin State looks to sweep Norfolk State

January 23, 2021 4:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service