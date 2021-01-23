Sports

Lyons lifts Nicholls St. past New Orleans 86-62

The Associated Press

THIBODAUX, La.

Ryghe Lyons had 23 points plus 13 rebounds, both career highs, ands Nicholls State romped past New Orleans 86-62 on Saturday.

Ty Gordon had 18 points for Nicholls State (8-5, 6-1 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Pierce Spencer added 17 points and six rebounds. Damien Sears had eight rebounds.

New Orleans scored 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Damion Rosser had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Privateers (4-10, 3-3). Derek St. Hilaire added 14 points. Troy Green had 14 points.

