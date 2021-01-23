Sports
Clarke wins in Hawaii for 2nd straight Champions title
Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship by two strokes Saturday for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory, playing the back nine in 6 under in a closing 8-under 64.
The 52-year-old former British Open winner from Northern Ireland started the back-nine run with birdies on Nos. 10-11, added two more on 13 and 14, made a 10-foot par save on 15 and birdied 16 and 17. He parred the 18th to cap the bogey-free round in the first event of the year.
Clarke finished at 21-under 195 at Hualalai Golf Course. He won the TimberTech Championship in early November in his final tour start last year.
Retief Goosen, tied for the second-round lead with Jerry Kelly, closed with a 64 to finish second. Kelly had a 68 to finish third at 17 under.
Fred Couples shot a 67 to tie for fourth at 15 with Scott Parel (66), Kevin Sutherland (67) and Mike Weir (66). The 61-year-old Couples shot a 63 on Friday.
The tournament was the first of the year, but the season is a continuation from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the tour for four months.
Comments