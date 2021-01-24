Oral Roberts looks to extend streak vs Kansas City

Kansas City (5-9, 1-4) vs. Oral Roberts (9-6, 6-1)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks for its fifth straight conference win against Kansas City. Oral Roberts' last Summit League loss came against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 72-71 on Jan. 8. Kansas City fell 60-58 at Oral Roberts in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City's Brandon McKissic, Josiah Allick and Zion Williams have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 80 percent of all Roos points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 80.7 points per game and allowed 73 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 57.6 points scored and 85 points given up per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MCKISSIC: McKissic has connected on 40.5 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 67.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Kansas City is 0-9 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Oral Roberts is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: Oral Roberts is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 4-6 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Kansas City defense has held opponents to just 61.3 points per game, the 17th-lowest in Division I. Oral Roberts has allowed an average of 74.8 points through 15 games (ranked 244th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25