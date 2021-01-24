Leonard, Clippers beat Thunder for 7th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks the ball during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Oklahoma City 108-101 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory and second straight over the Thunder.

Serge Ibaka added 17 points. At 13-4, the Clippers are tied with the Lakers for the best record in the NBA. Leonard also had nine rebounds and eight assists. He had 31 points in a 14-point victory over the Thunder on Friday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 23 points against his former team, and George Hill added 22 points. Oklahoma City has lost three in a row and five of six.

BUCKS 129, HAWKS 115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 14 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Atlanta to snap a two-game losing streak.

Antetokounmpo had eight assists, finishing two shy of a triple-double. Bobby Portis added 21 points, and Khris Middleton had 19 for Milwaukee.

De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with a career-high 33 points. John Collins had 30 points, but the short-handed Hawks saw their three-game winning streak end. They were without scoring leader Trae Young (back spasms) and center Clint Capela (sore right hand).

CELTICS 141, CAVALIERS 103

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and Boston cruised past Cleveland to snap a three-game losing streak.

Kemba Walker added 21 points, Daniel Theis had 17, Carsen Edwards 15 and Marcus Smart 12 for Boston. Brown played just 19 minutes.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 13 points, far below his team-leading average of 26.8, The Cavaliers had won three in a row.

SPURS 121, WIZARDS 101

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Patty Mills scored 21 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 16 and San Antonio beat Washington in the Wizards’ first game in two weeks.

The Wizards had their previous six games postponed because they did not have enough eligible players due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. Washington was playing for the first time since Jan. 11, when it beat visiting Phoenix.

The Wizards still had six players ineligible, and Washington faded down the stretch as coach Scott Brooks primarily used an eight-man rotation. Bradley Beal scored 31 points, and Russell Westbrook had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes.

RAPTORS 107, PACERS 102

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — OG Anunoby scored a season-high 30 points and made three free throws in the final minute to break a tie and help surging Toronto beat Indiana.

The Raptors have won two straight and five of their last six, including this one without injured All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

Myles Turner had 25 points and six blocks for Indiana. The Pacers have lost three of four.

HORNETS 107, MAGIC 104

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gordon Hayward broke a tie with a layup with 0.7 seconds left and scored 39 points in Charlotte's comeback victory over Orlando.

Hayward beat Evan Fournier off the dribble and made the left-handed layup after Orlando’s Terrence Ross tied it with a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds to play.

The teams will meet again Monday night in Orlando.

Nikola Vucevic topped 10,000 career points and finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando.