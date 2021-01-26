Oklahoma City takes on Phoenix for conference matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-7, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference action.

The Suns are 6-5 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 111.1 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Thunder are 2-7 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City allows 113.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is second on the Suns scoring 15.1 points per game, and is averaging 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Ayton is averaging 17.5 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 63.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Mike Muscala leads the Thunder averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.8 points per game and shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 46.8% shooting.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: day to day (health and safety protocols), Damian Jones: day to day (health and safety protocols), Devin Booker: day to day (hamstring).

Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Josh Hall: out (health and safety protocols), Al Horford: out (personal), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).