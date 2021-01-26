Denver takes road win streak into matchup with Miami

Denver Nuggets (10-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Nuggets play Miami.

The Heat have gone 4-3 at home. Miami is 1-9 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 41.2 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets have gone 6-2 away from home. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 11.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 5.4 assists and scores 20.7 points per game. Duncan Robinson is averaging 16.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jokic is averaging 25.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is shooting 53.6% and averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 108.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 46.6% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 48.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Silva: out (hip), Tyler Herro: out (neck), Maurice Harkless: out (thigh), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: day to day (hamstring).