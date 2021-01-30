Grand Canyon looks to extend streak vs NMSU

New Mexico State (3-2, 0-1) vs. Grand Canyon (11-3, 5-0)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its seventh straight conference win against New Mexico State. Grand Canyon's last WAC loss came against the Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 88-80 on Feb. 29, 2020. New Mexico State fell 70-62 at Grand Canyon in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Grand Canyon's Asbjorn Midtgaard has averaged 14.9 points and 9.4 rebounds while Jovan Blacksher Jr. has put up 11.8 points and 5.2 assists. For the Aggies, Johnny McCants has averaged 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while Evan Gilyard II has put up 11 points.MIGHTY MCCANTS: McCants has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He's also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: New Mexico State's Gilyard has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 28 percent of them, and is 7 for 25 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Grand Canyon has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 96.3 points while giving up 57.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Grand Canyon has held opposing teams to 37.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their seven-game winning streak, the Antelopes have held opposing shooters to 34.9 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25