Eze’s wonder strike earns Palace 1-0 win over Wolves in EPL

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton/Pool) AP

Eberechi Eze’s latest stunning goal helped Crystal Palace end a four-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The offseason signing let the ball roll across him to fool Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker before unleashing a shot past goalkeeper Rui Patricio from just inside the area in the 60th minute.

“I don’t think he will be a tap-in man,” Palace manager Roy Hodgson said of Eze. “The goals he gets will be up there for goals of the month.”

It was his third goal since his move from Queens Park Rangers — his first was a free kick against Leeds, and his second was a long solo run against Sheffield United — and lifted spirits at Palace after a run of one win in 10 matches in all competitions.

It was also Palace’s first triumph over Wolves in five attempts and increased the woes of Nuno Espirito Santo, who has not seen his players taste success in the Premier League for six weeks after this latest toothless showing.

“We’re in a really bad place and we need to put it right as soon as possible,” Wolves captain Conor Coady said. “We thought we could build on what happened midweek against Chelsea (0-0) but we didn’t and it’s hard to know what to say.”

Palace, which is in 13th place, moved three points above Wolves.