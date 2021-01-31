Sports

Lewis scores 15 to lead James Madison past Drexel 73-64

The Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va.

Matt Lewis scored 15 points with six assists and five steals as James Madison defeated Drexel 73-64 on Sunday.

Vado Morse had 15 points for James Madison (9-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Terell Strickland added 11 points, including a big corner 3 after getting a stop on Drexel's Camren Wynter, pushing the Dukes lead to 67-64.

Julien Wooden had 11 points and seven rebounds for James Madison.

Wynter scored 29 points with six rebounds for the Dragons (7-6, 2-4). He was 10 of 21 shooting with five turnovers. Zach Walton added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Ramirez, No. 19 Razorback women turn back Auburn 77-67

January 31, 2021 4:20 PM

Sports

Groves leads E. Washington past Sacramento St. 68-60

January 31, 2021 4:16 PM

Sports

Policelli leads Stony Brook past Hartford 63-49

January 31, 2021 4:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service