Red Wings take on the Lightning on 6-game slide

Detroit Red Wings (2-6-2, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-1-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its six-game slide when the Red Wings take on Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay finished 18-5-1 in division play and 22-10-2 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Lightning recorded 414 assists on 243 total goals last season.

Detroit went 9-13-1 in division action and 5-26-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Red Wings scored 142 total goals last season while collecting 250 assists.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (undisclosed).