Detroit faces Utah, looks to break road losing streak

Detroit Pistons (5-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-5, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Utah looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Jazz have gone 8-2 at home. Utah ranks third in the NBA shooting 39.9% from deep, led by Royce O'Neale shooting 46.8% from 3-point range.

The Pistons have gone 1-8 away from home. Detroit gives up 112.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Pistons 96-86 in their last meeting on Jan. 10. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 28 points, and Jerami Grant paced Detroit scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 13.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 18.6 points and five rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.6 points while adding 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Wayne Ellington is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 117.7 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.4 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 44.7% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).