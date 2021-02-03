Morehead St. looks to extend streak vs Murray State

Murray State (8-8, 5-6) vs. Morehead State (13-6, 10-2)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks for its 10th straight conference win against Murray State. Morehead State's last OVC loss came against the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars 69-65 on Dec. 18, 2020. Murray State beat Southeast Missouri by 17 on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State's Devon Cooper, James Baker, Jr. and KJ Hunt, Jr. have collectively scored 41 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 59 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 67.7 points scored and 73.4 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: KJ Williams has connected on 50 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 64.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-5 when they allow at least 69 points and 13-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 69 points. The Racers are 0-7 when they score 71 points or fewer and 8-1 when they exceed 71.

PERFECT WHEN: The Eagles are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 1-6 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Racers are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or worse, and 1-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State is ranked second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.8 percent. The Racers have averaged 10.2 offensive boards per game and 12 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25