Spezza records 8th career hat trick, Maple Leafs top Canucks

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) sends Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) to the ice, picking up a tripping penalty during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Jason Spezza recorded the eighth hat trick of his career and first in nearly five years as the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-3 Thursday night.

Auston Matthews scored twice, Mitch Marner added a goal and a pair of assists, and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which got 16 saves from Frederik Andersen.

William Nylander added three assists, while Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin and Travis Boyd chipped in with two each for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a three-game set between the North Division rivals.

The 37-year-old Spezza last had a three-goal performance on April 9, 2016, when he was with the Dallas Stars.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Tanner Pearson and Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots as the Canucks dropped their third straight in regulation this week.

The teams play eight more times in the NHL’s abbreviated 56-game season, including Saturday and Monday at Scotiabank Arena.

NOTES: The Maple Leafs were coming off a four-day break following a 3-0-1 swing through Alberta. ... Three of Vancouver’s six wins have come against the rebuilding Ottawa Senators. ... Leafs assistant coach Manny Malhotra was in Vancouver’s lineup the last time Canucks won in Toronto on Dec. 17, 2011.