Cleveland St. looks to sweep Oakland

Cleveland State (13-5, 13-2) vs. Oakland (8-14, 8-7)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland seeks revenge on Cleveland State after dropping the first matchup in Oakland. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 5, when the Vikings shot 55.6 percent from the field while limiting Oakland's shooters to just 39.7 percent on the way to the 80-72 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Oakland's Jalen Moore, Trey Townsend and Micah Parrish have collectively scored 47 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Golden Grizzlies scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Moore has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 49 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Vikings have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland has 45 assists on 79 field goals (57 percent) across its past three outings while Cleveland State has assists on 48 of 81 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is rated first in the Horizon with an average of 72.1 possessions per game.

