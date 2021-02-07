Comtois, Terry lead Ducks to 2-1 shootout win over Ducks

San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane, left, collides with Anaheim Ducks' Jani Hakanpaa during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

Some goaltenders wince when the shootout is mentioned. Anaheim's Ryan Miller welcomes it.

The 18-year veteran became the second goalie in NHL history to reach 60 shootout wins as he turned back two shots to lead the Ducks to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

“A lot of guys were complaining when the shootout came in. I thought why not? It is 1-on-1 against the best and there are times you can look back and say you won that challenge,” said Miller, who had 26 saves in regulation and overtime. “When they score, it’s about the next time you get to do it. It is kind of the game within the game.”

Anaheim's Troy Terry and San Jose’s Ryan Donato each scored in the first round of the shootout, but Max Comtois had the decisive goal in the second round with a shot through Devan Dubnyk’s legs. Miller — who was in his first shootout in three years — made it stand with stops on Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc.

“He was very good throughout the game,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said of Miller. “In shootouts, I always thought he was good and tonight he was able to get that extra point for us.”

It is Miller's 388th career victory, which is one shy of tying Dominik Hasek for 14th place on the NHL’s wins list. He is also one shy of tying Henrik Lundqvist for most shootout wins.

The Ducks — who have earned points in three straight games — have won six of their last seven games when they have gone to a shootout dating back to last season. Their lone loss was Friday night against San Jose.

San Jose has been in a league-high four shootouts this season and fell to 3-1.

Logan Couture scored for San Jose 11 seconds into the game and Anaheim's Isac Lundestrom got his first NHL goal in the second period. Dubnyk made 32 saves.

Couture's goal quickly after the opening faceoff is the third-fastest in franchise history. The forward knocked in the loose puck after Mario Ferraro's slap shot was partially stopped by Miller but trickled through his legs.

Along with being the league's second-fastest goal this season, it is Couture's fifth of the season and third in the last four games.

Lundestrom tied it at 1 nearly six minutes into the second period when he redirected Hampus Lindholm's shot from the point.

“It is nice for myself to get the first one. I have worked to be in front of the net a little bit more,” said Lundestrom, who has played in 26 career games.

Anaheim had a chance to win it late in overtime, but Rickard Rackell whiffed on a shot after getting a great centering feed from Lindholm in front of the net.

Despite the shootout loss, San Jose has earned points in consecutive games for the first time this season.

“A lot of the game was back and forth. We didn't execute on some of our entries or throw enough pucks to the net,” coach Bob Boughner said.

MOVING ON UP

San Jose's Patrick Marleau played in his 1,733rd game to tie Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s games played list.

BACK-TO-BACK.

This was the first of 11 Friday-Saturday game sets for San Jose. The back-to-backs are tied with Edmonton and Ottawa for the most in the league.

Anaheim is 1-1 in the second game of back-to-backs.

UP NEXT

The Sharks remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The Ducks start a three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.