Miami visits New York, looks to end road losing streak

Miami Heat (8-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (11-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami travels to New York looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Knicks are 8-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 47.7 points per game in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 10.

The Heat have gone 5-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 7-2 when winning the rebound battle and averages 41.9 rebounds per game.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 10.9 rebounds and averages 22.6 points. Randle is averaging 11.4 rebounds and 22.1 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Bam Adebayo has shot 58.1% and is averaging 20 points for the Heat. Kelly Olynyk is shooting 38.8% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 42.8% shooting.

Heat: 3-7, averaging 103.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 43.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (left foot), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Chris Silva: out (hip), Maurice Harkless: out (thigh), Goran Dragic: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: day to day (right knee), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).