The Latest: Fog postpones opening race at ski worlds

A snowcat works on the course after a women's alpine combined race was canceled due to heavy snowfall, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) AP

The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

2:30 p.m.

The women’s super-G at the world championships has been postponed because of persistent fog hanging over the course.

The fog limited visibility on the top half of the Olympia delle Trofane course.

Organizers first delayed the race from its scheduled 1 p.m. start and later decided to use a reserve start gate lower down the mountain.

They called the race off 1 1/2 hours after its scheduled start as conditions failed to improve.

The super-G would have been the first race of the worlds after the women’s combined was postponed Monday following heavy snowfall.

___

1:45 p.m.

Persistent fog over the upper part of the course has forced organizers to lower the start gate for the women's super-G at the world championships.

The opening race of the worlds will now begin from the Duca d’Aosta jump. That shortens the 2.1-kilometer Olympia delle Trofane course by about 100 meters.

The fog prevented the race from starting at 1 p.m.

___

1:30 p.m.

A fog bank hanging over the upper part of the course has delayed the start of the women’s super-G at the world championships.

The cloud limits visibility on the top half of the Olympia delle Trofane course and has prevented the race from being started at 1 p.m.

FIS hasn't announced a new expected start time.

The super-G is the first race of the worlds after the women’s combined was postponed Monday following heavy snowfall.

___

11:45 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin says she doesn't have “any expectations” about defending her super-G title at the world championships.

The American standout has not raced super-G for more than a year because of her break from the sport following the death of her father.

Shiffrin says "I have absolutely no idea where my skiing stacks up against any of the other girls. So all I can do is what I think will be good and fast and then we’ll see what everyone else does.”

___

9 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin will attempt to defend her title when the skiing world championships open with the women's super-G. The race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

But the Olympia delle Tofane course is still being prepared after 1 meter (3 feet) of snow fell on the piste and forced organizers to postpone the women's combined that was scheduled for Monday.

Shiffrin has not raced super-G for more than a year because of her break from the sport following the death of her father.

Lara Gut-Behrami has won four straight World Cup super-Gs and is the favorite for gold.