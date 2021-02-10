Orlando visits Golden State on 3-game road skid

Orlando Magic (9-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-12, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Magic take on Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 8-5 in home games. Golden State is ninth in the league averaging 113.9 points and is shooting 46% from the field.

The Magic are 4-8 in road games. Orlando is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Warriors. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 23.3 points per game and shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Cole Anthony is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 42.8% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 105.8 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: out (back), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).