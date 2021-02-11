Sports

Wade hits half-court shot with 4.7 seconds left for Longwood

The Associated Press

FARMVILLE, Va.

DeShaun Wade made a half-court shot with 4.7 seconds left and he finished with a career-high 24 points as Longwood beat Gardner-Webb 57-54 on Thursday.

Gardner-Webb guard Jaheam Cornwall had a layup attempt bounce off the rim and it was tapped out to Wade, who took one dribble and launched a shot just behind the half-court line. D'Maurian Williams was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Justin Hill had 15 points for Longwood (7-14, 6-9 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Juan Munoz, the Lancers' leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, scored only three points (1 of 11).

Williams had 13 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (8-13, 7-9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Basketball

Trae Young fined $20,000 for ‘inappropriate language’ toward refs

Sports

Remaining Free Agents

February 11, 2021 7:18 PM

Sports

Bailey scores 21 to lift Pacific past Portland 84-57

February 11, 2021 7:10 PM

Football

Ex-Seahawk Chad Wheeler’s trial date in domestic violence case moved back to June

Football

Bucs QB Tom Brady will have ‘minor’ knee surgery

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service