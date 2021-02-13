Sports

Sow, McLaughlin score 14 apiece, Hawaii beats UCSB 59-50

The Associated Press

HONOLULU

Amadou Sow had 14 points as UC Santa Barbara stretched its winning streak to nine games, defeating Hawaii 59-50 on Friday night.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (13-3, 9-2 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 11 points. Miles Norris had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Hawaii totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

James Jean-Marie had 10 points for the Rainbow Warriors (7-6, 5-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Davenport scores 12 to lead Cincinnati over Temple 71-69

February 13, 2021 1:17 AM

Basketball

Nikola Vucevic leads Magic to road win over Kings

Sports

Portland St. routs Simpson University (CA) 99-66

February 13, 2021 12:56 AM

Sports

Trammell leads Seattle over New Mexico St. 83-72

February 13, 2021 12:49 AM

Sports

Boum scores 22 to lead UTEP past FIU 75-59

February 13, 2021 12:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service