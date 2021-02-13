Western Conference leader Utah and Miami square off

Miami Heat (11-14, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-5, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz take on the Miami Heat.

The Jazz are 11-2 on their home court. Utah leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 49 boards. Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.4 rebounds.

The Heat are 4-7 in road games. Miami is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz with 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24.1 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.1 points and four rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 7.1 assists while scoring 19.5 points per game. Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.9 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 118.2 points, 48.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 43.7% shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 102.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104 points on 42.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Heat: Chris Silva: day to day (hip), Tyler Herro: day to day (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Goran Dragic: day to day (ankle), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).