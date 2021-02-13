Sports

UC Riverside looks to sweep UC Irvine

The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

UC Irvine (10-7, 7-3) vs. UC Riverside (9-4, 6-2)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine seeks revenge on UC Riverside after dropping the first matchup in Riverside. The teams last played on Feb. 12, when the Highlanders outshot UC Irvine 52.5 percent to 40.7 percent and hit nine more 3-pointers en route to an 86-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Zyon Pullin, Arinze Chidom, Jock Perry and Dominick Pickett have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Highlanders have scored 72.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.CLUTCH COLLIN: Collin Welp has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over his last three games. He's also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Highlanders are 6-0 when they turn the ball over 11 times or fewer and 3-4 when they exceed 11 turnovers. The Anteaters are 6-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 4-7 when falling short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: UC Riverside has scored 75.7 points per game and allowed 62.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

STINGY DEFENSE: UC Riverside has held opposing teams to 60.2 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

