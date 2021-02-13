Southern Miss looks to end streak vs N. Texas

North Texas (11-6, 7-2) vs. Southern Miss (7-13, 3-10)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks to extend Southern Miss's conference losing streak to eight games. Southern Miss' last CUSA win came against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 64-59 on Jan. 16. North Texas beat Southern Miss by 16 on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, James Reese, Thomas Bell and Rubin Jones have combined to account for 69 percent of the team's scoring this year and 77 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVION: Hamlet has connected on 30.6 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He's also made 90.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Southern Miss is 0-8 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 7-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mean Green. Southern Miss has an assist on 43 of 72 field goals (59.7 percent) over its previous three outings while North Texas has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Texas defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 17th-lowest figure in the country. The Southern Miss offense has averaged just 64.3 points through 20 games (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

