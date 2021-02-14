Northern Iowa seeks revenge on Valpo

Valparaiso (8-13, 5-7) vs. Northern Iowa (6-14, 4-10)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso goes for the season sweep over Northern Iowa after winning the previous matchup in Cedar Falls. The teams last played each other on Feb. 13, when the Brown and Gold outshot Northern Iowa from the field 55.1 percent to 33.9 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 13-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Northern Iowa's Austin Phyfe, Bowen Born and Nate Heise have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Donovan Clay has connected on 22.9 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 68.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Brown and Gold are 0-10 when they score 68 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 68 points. The Panthers are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 6-3 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Brown and Gold have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has an assist on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Valparaiso has assists on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second in the MVC with an average of 69.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25