Fairfield looks to sweep St. Pete’s

Fairfield (5-13, 5-8) vs. St. Peter's (9-7, 6-5)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter's seeks revenge on Fairfield after dropping the first matchup in Jersey City. The teams last played on Feb. 13, when the Stags shot 37.3 percent from the field while holding St. Peter's to just 32.7 percent on their way to the five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Fairfield has relied heavily on its seniors. Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik, Jesus Cruz and Caleb Green have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 81 percent of all Stags points over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TAJ: Benning has connected on 36.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 84.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Peacocks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Stags. St. Peter's has an assist on 30 of 58 field goals (51.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Fairfield has assists on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout St. Peter's defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.1 percent, the sixth-lowest mark in Division I. Fairfield has allowed opponents to shoot 45.8 percent through 18 games (ranking the Stags 268th).

