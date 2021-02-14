Sports

McIntosh leads Elon past College of Charleston 66-55

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Hunter McIntosh had 20 points as Elon snapped its eight-game losing streak, topping College of Charleston 66-55 on Sunday.

Simon Wright had 15 points for Elon (4-8, 1-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Ikenna Ndugba added 12 points. Darius Burford had eight points and six rebounds. Elon's eight-game skid had been its longest since the 2009-10 season.

Zep Jasper had 18 points for the Cougars (8-9, 6-4). Payton Willis added 11 points.

College of Charleston defeated Elon 71-53 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Cincinnati hangs on for 69-68 win over UCF

February 14, 2021 3:34 PM

College Sports

No. 3 Michigan picks up where it left off after layoff, rallies past No. 21 Wisconsin

Sports

Connally, Staiti lead No. 24 Georgia women past Mizzou 82-64

February 14, 2021 3:20 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service