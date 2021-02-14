Thunder overcome Antetokounmpo’s triple-double, top Bucks

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) shoots in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Torrey Craig, left, and center Bobby Portis, center, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Justin Jackson scored a season-high 22 points and hit a critical 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-109 on Sunday night.

With Milwaukee making a late push, Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds remaining to put the Thunder in control for good in just his second start of the season.

Al Horford had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, Lu Dort scored 19 points and Darius Bazley added 18 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder won without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat out with a sprained left knee.

The Thunder had been nearing a breakthrough. During their recent three-game road trip, they lost back-to-back overtime games to the Los Angeles Lakers and dropped a two-point game to the Denver Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season and Khris Middleton added 23 points for the Bucks. Milwaukee has lost three straight -- all without guard Jrue Holiday, who has been out because of health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee missed 14 of its first 15 shots to start the second quarter, and the Thunder took advantage and led 52-41 at halftime. Middleton scored 17 points in the first half for the Bucks on 7-for-10 shooting, but the rest of the team went 10 for 38. Dort scored 16 points in the first half for Oklahoma City.

Milwaukee rallied in the third quarter and took the lead on a jumper by Bobby Portis late in the third quarter. The game was tied at 81 heading into the fourth. The Bucks made 67% of their field goals in the third.

Oklahoma City gained momentum in the fourth. Back-to-back buckets by Bazley and a 3-pointer by Jackson gave the Thunder a 101-93 lead midway through the final quarter and Oklahoma City held on.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee scored the game's first eight points. ... Antetokounmpo had a double-double in the first half with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Thunder: Rookie guard Theo Maledon sat out because of health and safety protocols. ... Isaiah Roby's putback dunk with 1.2 seconds left in the first quarter tied the game at 24 heading into the second. ... Guard Hamidou Diallo tied a career high with 13 rebounds. ... Horford's nine assists were a season high.

UP NEXT

The Bucks host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

The Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

