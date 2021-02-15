MVSU seeks revenge on Southern

Southern (5-8, 5-4) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-17, 1-9)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State seeks revenge on Southern after dropping the first matchup in Baton Rouge. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Jaguars outshot Mississippi Valley State from the field 55.7 percent to 37.3 percent and made 18 more foul shots en route to the 41-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Keiondre Jefferson is averaging 13.2 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Delta Devils. Complementing Jefferson is Caleb Hunter, who is accounting for 12 points per game. The Jaguars are led by Jayden Saddler, who is averaging 9.4 points and 4.8 assists.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Jaguars have scored 71.6 points per game and allowed 62.4 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 61 points scored and 88.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hunter has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Southern is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 46 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among SWAC teams.

