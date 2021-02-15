Sports

Jared Hughes retires after pitching 10 major league seasons

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Jared Hughes says he is retiring after 10 years of pitching in the major leagues.

Hughes said on Instagram on Sunday: “I've hung up my cleats. It was time.”

The 35-year-old right-hander was 1-2 with a 4.84 ERA in 22 1/3 innings over 18 relief appearances for the New York Mets last year.

Hughes went 30-26 with a 2.96 ERA in 542 relief appearances for Pittsburgh (2011-16), Milwaukee (2017), Cincinnati (2018-19), Philadelphia (2019) and the Mets.

