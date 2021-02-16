Florida takes road win streak into matchup with Carolina

Florida Panthers (9-2-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-3-0, third in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Carolina looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 10-3-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina has scored 47 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Brock McGinn leads the team with seven.

The Panthers are 9-2-2 against division opponents. Florida is ninth in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nino Niederreiter leads the Hurricanes with a plus-eight in 13 games this season. Jordan Staal has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Carter Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with seven goals and has 12 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body).