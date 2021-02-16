LaVine and the Bulls take on the Hornets

Chicago Bulls (11-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets. LaVine is sixth in the league averaging 28.2 points per game.

The Hornets are 9-9 against conference opponents. Charlotte is first in the Eastern Conference with 27.5 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 6.1.

The Bulls are 6-7 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 123-110 in the last meeting on Jan. 22. LaVine led Chicago with 25 points, and Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.6 points per game while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Ball is averaging 21 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 28.2 points and is adding 5.5 rebounds. Coby White is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 47.6% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: day to day (health and safety protocols), Caleb Martin: day to day (health and safety protocols), P.J. Washington: day to day (health and safety protocols), Gordon Hayward: day to day (back), Devonte' Graham: day to day (knee).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).