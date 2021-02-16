Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan women beat rival Michigan State

Michigan guard Akienreh Johnson (14) attempt a layup as Michigan State guard Nia Clouden (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Naz Hillmon had 31 points and seven rebounds, Leigha Brown added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, and No. 11 Michigan beat rival Michigan State 86-82 on Tuesday.

Hillmon and Brown combined for a 7-0 run to give Michigan a 79-69 lead with 3:09 remaining. The duo scored 12 of Michigan's final 14 points despite both playing the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Hillmon scored six points in five fourth-quarter minutes and Brown added six points in seven minutes.

Akienreh Johnson had 11 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), which beat Michigan State for the third straight time — its longest streak in the series since 1999-02.

Hillmon made all five of her field goals in the first quarter and scored 12 points to help Michigan lead 22-14. She scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the first half, and finished 12 of 14.

Nia Clouden led Michigan State (11-6, 6-6) with a career-high 34 points. She was 11 of 19 from the field and 9 of 11 at the free-throw line. Alyza Winston added 18 points.

Michigan is scheduled to play No. 14 Indiana on Thursday and No. 15 Ohio State on Sunday.