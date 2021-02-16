Sports

Bouknight scores 18 to carry UConn over Providence 73-61

The Associated Press

STORRS, Conn.

James Bouknight and Tyrese Martin each scored 18 points to lead UConn to a 73-61 win over Providence on Tuesday night.

R.J. Cole added 13 points for UConn (10-5, 7-5 Big East Conference). Isaiah Whaley had three blocks.

Alyn Breed had 14 points for the Friars (11-11, 7-9). David Duke added 11 points.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Friars. Providence defeated UConn 70-59 last Wednesday.

