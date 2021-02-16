Camara rallies Georgia over No. 20 Missouri 80-70

Georgia guard K.D. Johnson dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and Georgia rallied to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70 on Tuesday night.

Missouri (13-6, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) lost its third straight game. It blew a 48-35 lead following a dominant start to the second half.

Justin Kier led Georgia (13-8, 6-8) with 16 points. The Bulldogs had dropped two in a row, each to ranked teams.

Camara’s three-point play with 4:55 left broke a 62-all tie, launching an 18-8 run to end the game.

Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points. Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson had 11 apiece.

No. 5 ILLINOIS 73, NORTHWESTERN 66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu added 13 points and Illinois beat Northwestern.

Cockburn got his 14th double-double of the season for the Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten), who took control early in their sixth straight win.

Chase Audige scored 22 points for Northwestern (6-13, 3-12). Pete Nance added 14 points for the Wildcats, who lost their 12th straight.

Illinois led 25-7 but saw its lead cut to two points with 1:30 left. Dosunmu, quiet most of the night, hit a long 3-pointer to ice the win.

No. 24 ARKANSAS 75, FLORIDA 64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the Razorbacks over Florida.

Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) entered the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2018 and has won seven straight league games.

Florida (10-6, 6-5) turned a 15-point, second-half deficit into a lead with 4:40 left after Tyree Appleby’s lay-up. Davis and Jalen Tate made back-to-back buckets, Justin Smith blocked Anthony Duruji at the rim and Moses Moody made a pair of free throws to push Arkansas back ahead by two possessions with less than 1:30 left.